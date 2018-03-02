Help needed to clear Flamingo Land Stadium today

Following an inspection at the Flamingo Land Stadium this morning, Boro are appealing for volunteers to come down to help clear snow from the pitch today ahead of tomorrow's Glossop clash.

Anyone who is able to assist is welcome to come down from now until 5pm to help clear the 3G surface.

The club statement said: "Entry to the ground is via the Boro gates at the far end of the Sports Village to join the club volunteers already working to remove the snow.

"If possible volunteers should bring plastic shovels, soft brushes and wear warm clothing.

"Thank you in advance to anyone who is able to come along and help."