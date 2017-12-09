Hepples hits hat-trick as Edgehill Reserves stretch lead

A Carl Hepples hat-trick steered Edgehill Reserves to a 6-1 home win against Seamer Sports Reserves, one of only three local league games to survive the big freeze.

Hepples hit the target twice in the first half as the Lloyd Dowson Scarborough Saturday League Reserve League leaders edged 2-1 ahead at the interval.

Snainton push on at Falsgrave

The midfielder, who was also man of the match, completed his hat-trick to double Edgehill's lead, then Robbie Scarborough added a fourth to seal the win.

The fifth goal was the pick of the bunch, with 16-year-old Joshua Fergus smashing a 25-yarder into the top corner of the net, Lloyd Henderson wrapping up the scoring.

Snainton had to battle back from 3-1 down against a determined Falsgrave at a chilly Eastway to claim top spot in Division Two.

The visitors took the lead early on, but the hosts levelled through a great one-on-one finish from Mark Taylor.

The same player put Falsgrave in front before the interval and completed his hat-trick after the break as the hosts looked to be closing in on a three-point haul.

But Snainton had other ideas and after a tactical switch they swiftly pulled a goal back on 70 minutes and then equalised.

The villagers went in front late on and in the closing moments Falsgrave pushed their keeper up for a corner and when Snainton won the ball they broke clear to wrap up win with a fifth goal.

Connor Bell smacked in a brace for Snainton, with Callum Fairley, Damien Foster and Andy Worgan also on target, the whole team sharing the man of the match award for their never-say-die attitude to come back from 3-1 down and win the game against a much-improved Falsgrave.

Sweeper Joe Turner was named as the man of the match for the hosts, with fellow defender Jordan Dyson also having a great game.

West Pier Reserves suffered a 3-0 home loss against Lealholm in the Scarborough & District FA Junior Cup.

Defender Jack Brown was named as man of the match for a below-par Pier side.