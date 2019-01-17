Hernandez double seals Cayton win

Michael Hernandez fired in a double as Cayton Athletic claimed a 3-1 Scarborough Saturday League Division Two win against Fishburn Park at the Flamingo Land Stadium on Wednesday night.

In a scrappy first half Liam Bare struck the crossbar from a corner for Cayton, but the village team took the lead just before half-time when Hernandez finished inside the box after a deflection off Adam Smith.

Athletic doubled the lead after the interval through a Ryan Somers penalty after player-boss Macca Youngson had been fouled in the area.

Hernandez then made sure of the win with his second of the game with a strike from 25 yards.

Park pulled a goal back when a cross deflected into the net.

Somers was named as the man of the match for the victors.

Cayton will be back in action in the League Cup this Saturday at home to top-flight Seamer, while Park are on the road at Ayton in the league.