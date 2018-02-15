Heroes and Otters shine in close ties

Heslerton Heroes Under-Eights welcomed Scalby last weekend at Sand Lane.

Keane Welburn and Archie Pilmoor found the target in this tough game.

Taylor Sims was fantastic at the back and got the player of the match award.

Second game saw a fine display by the team.

Aaron Cook took the player of the match award with some great football from both sides.

Heslerton Under-11s travelled to Hunmanby and produced a fantastic display on a boggy pitch in freezing temperatures.

Rio Howden opened the scoring followed by an unfortunate own goal and a strike from Myles Johnson.

The plucky hosts pulled a goal back before the break.

A double from Harry Richardson and another unfortunate own goal extended the visitor’s lead before Hunmanby pulled another goal back before Harry Thompson wrapped things up after some great unselfish work from Charlie Swiers.

Richardson claimed the man of the match award.

Credit to the Hunmanby team, who never gave up.

Heslerton Under-14s battled hard against title-chasing Easingwold, keeping the visitors to shots at distance in the first half.

Sam Fracas stood out at left-back, marshalling Easingwold’s tricky winger well.

Keeper Brad Spiller made some good saves, punching well when he came from his line.

Indeed, it was Heslerton who had the better chances, wasting a number of good opportunities before the inevitable counter-attack happened.

Chasing the game in the second half, man of the match Ihsan Eroglu stood firm, but it was Easingwold who got on top, finding space down the channels to work openings.

Ben Robinson and Charlie Richardson worked hard for the visitors, but it was the home side who took the win.