Heslerton Under-15s tackle Kirkbymoorside Under-15s in the York Minor League Photo by Cherie Allardice

This was a battle, Scholes Park were not going to give Heslerton an easy win and the Heroes had to work twice as hard to get through this game.

Keane Welburn smacked in a goal in each half for the villagers. Scholes Park hit back with a well deserved goal late on, but Heslerton Heroes weathered a late onslaught to take the victory in a game that could have gone either way.

Harry Brett’s fantastic performance at left-back earned him the player of the game award.

Heslerton U11s show off their new team kit.

Heslerton Under-15s welcomed Kirkbymoorside to Sand Lane and both teams produced a very entertaining game.

Heslerton raced into a two-goal lead with Myles Johnson scoring the first being rewarded for his determination and Jake Allardice piledriving home the second which arrowed into the top corner from distance.

Kirkby pulled one back from the spot before man of the match Johnson grabbed his second with a fine finish after some great build up play.

After the break Kirkby reduced the deficit again from the spot before George Harrison finished neatly to again extend the home team’s lead.