Heslerton Heroes U12s see off Scholes Park
Heslerton Heroes Under-12s had another tough Scarborough and District Minor League game against a very well organised and ever improving Scholes Park Raiders team.
This was a battle, Scholes Park were not going to give Heslerton an easy win and the Heroes had to work twice as hard to get through this game.
Keane Welburn smacked in a goal in each half for the villagers. Scholes Park hit back with a well deserved goal late on, but Heslerton Heroes weathered a late onslaught to take the victory in a game that could have gone either way.
Harry Brett’s fantastic performance at left-back earned him the player of the game award.
Heslerton Under-15s welcomed Kirkbymoorside to Sand Lane and both teams produced a very entertaining game.
Heslerton raced into a two-goal lead with Myles Johnson scoring the first being rewarded for his determination and Jake Allardice piledriving home the second which arrowed into the top corner from distance.
Kirkby pulled one back from the spot before man of the match Johnson grabbed his second with a fine finish after some great build up play.
After the break Kirkby reduced the deficit again from the spot before George Harrison finished neatly to again extend the home team’s lead.
The Moorsiders scored again to set up a tense finish but the Blues held on for a 4-3 win.