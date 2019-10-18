Heslerton Hunters U7s sparkle in rain at Filey Holt

Heslerton Hunters Under-Sevens travelled to Filey Holt and came away with a fantastic Scarborough Minor League victory.

The wet weather didn’t put either team off with goals coming from Toby Shearsmith, Jonathan Weighell, Toby Farn and Tommy Pears.

Fantastic performances also came from Uso Howden, Pip Palmer, Finley and George Hollingsworth, Jacob Moss and player of the match Jasmine Harrison for the villagers.

Heslerton Hurricanes Under-Eights played host to Cayton on Sunday morning, both teams getting stuck in from the start despite the awful conditions.

A brace from Alfie Grice and a goal each for Chester Driver and Harrison Perry weren’t enough to secure a win.

The second game saw Cayton press on with Rory Garnett getting a goal.

Arthur Ellis picked up man on the match for his two goals and quick feet and determination.

Heslerton Heroes Under-10s welcomed West Pier on Sunday with goals from Harry Brett and Aaron Cook in an end-to-end game.

Player of the game went to Charlie Driver for giving everything for his team.

Game two saw goals from Archie Pilmoor, Jayden Westmoreland and Louie Spencer.

Credit must go to West Pier for a great spirit and team effort.

The player of the game award goes to the full team with every player giving 100%.

Filey Holt Under-12s earned a 6-1 win at Seamer on Sunday.

Kody Oldroyd hit a first-half hat-trick in torrential rain as Filey powered to victory over Seamer.

Filey took the lead inside the first five-minutes when Thomas Richardson’s pin-point corner found Jay Marsh to head home.

Seamer rallied and called Filey keeper Robert-Painter Wardell into action with some strong saves.

Filey eventually added a second, as a long-range Lewis Cammish shot was deflected and Oldroyd was able to stab home.

Oldroyd added another when he latched onto an exquisite Evan Chapman cross to make it 3-0.

Filey went four to the good when another Richardson corner found Marsh, who converted with aplomb.

The visitors’ lead became unassailable just before the break, as Logan Tuck’s through-ball found Oldroyd again who was in prolific form.

After the interval Seamer put Filey under pressure, but Austin Thompson was again solid in Filey’s defence, but couldn’t prevent Seamer deservedly getting one back.

McLean Bell added a penalty to seal the win and Filey could have added another when Oscar Coles-Reeves powerful shot hit the post and Oscar Jennison fired the rebound just over.