Heslerton Juniors FC Hedgehogs Under-16s work hard for first win of the season at Hamilton Panthers​

Heslerton Hedgehogs Under-16s travelled to the Little Knavesmire to take on Hamilton Panthers looking to get their first points on the board.

The early exchanges saw chances for both teams however it was Panthers who drew first blood. Charlie Elvidge drew the sides level then turned provider as James Stannard took advantage of some hesitant defending. Elvidge then hit a 30-yard screamer into the top corner to send the Hedgehogs into a two-goal lead, however Panthers pulled one back before the break.

Into the second half and Panthers capitalised on a defensive error to equalise but Noah Johnson restored the Hedgehogs lead with a cool finish.

The final 15 minutes saw chances for both teams with some smart saves by Tia Walker in the Hedgehogs goal to secure three points for the away team.

Man of the match awards went to Johnson and Elvidge.