Heslerton Under-15s edged out at Ayton & Scarborough Athletic U15s battle back for draw with Bradford

Heslerton Under-15s, yellow kit, lost 1-0 at Ayton Photo by Cherie Allardice

In a game hampered by the conditions both teams went toe-to-toe with the home team coming out victorious by the one goal.

This came early on in the game from a wind-assisted inswinging corner which the Heslerton keeper tipped onto the bar only for it to be bundled over the line by the Ayton player.

Heslerton came close to equalising through Mat Moss and Ayton missed a gilt- edged chance in the second half to increase their lead.

Special mention must go to both captains Jake Allardice and Harry Pinder who produced top class performances in the middle of the park for both teams.

Allardice got the Heslerton man of the match award.

Scarborough Athletic Under-15s entertained Bradford City FDP last weekend.

Both teams started brightly in blustery conditions but it was Bradford who opened the scoring with a nice finish into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Bradford doubled their lead shortly after the break when a cross into the box wasn’t dealt with and it was a Bradford player that took advantage at the far post.

Scarborough got themselves back into the game when a Bradford player handled in their box. George Birley stepped up to coolly slot home the penalty.

With the momentum swinging Boro’s way it wasn’t long before Finlay Hopper equalised with a great strike into the top corner.