High-flying Heslerton U13s hit back to beat Hunmanby

Heslerton Under-13s are joint-top of the Scarborough & District Minor League after their 4-1 home win against a spirited Hunmanby team.

Heslerton struggled to get going in the first half and gifted the visitors a goal by failing to deal with a corner.

A much improved second half saw goals from Matthew Moss, Harry Thompson, Beck Hutchinson and Harry Richardson, with several assists coming from Charlie Swiers, to give the home team victory.

Credit to the Hunmanby team who battled throughout with only 11 players.

Max Taylor-Barber got the man of the match vote.

The Under-13s are in top gear this season thanks to their new kit kindly sponsored by Lloyd Dowson Accountants.

Manager and club secretary Steve Allardice said: “We are very grateful to Lloyd Dowson for supplying us with the kit, the boys love it and look incredibly smart.”

Heslerton Pirates Under-12s put in a solid display when hosting West Pier.

The Pirates were a goal up through Will Leeson at the break, which was just reward for some good passages of play.

The second half saw Shaun Isaac increase the Blues’ lead before the visitors replied.

Then Alfie Bradbury added a brace either side of Oscar Webb’s goal

Man of the match went to goalkeeper Malachey Kendrew for a string of fine saves helping his team to a 5-2 victory

Heslerton Hurricanes Under-Eights travelled to the Flamingo Land Stadium to play Scholes Park Raiders.

The rain didn’t deter the Hurricanes with a quick succession of goals seeing Charlie Emmerson grab a hat-trick and Arthur Ellis a brace in the first half.

The Hurricanes continued to dominate after the break as Chester Driver added a hat-trick and there was also a brace for Rory Garnett.

The second game saw goals from Alfie Grice, Theo Watson, Ben Matson, Driver and Ellis.

Man of the match went to Emmerson for his fantastic corners and claiming his hat-trick.

Filey Holt Under-12s came from behind twice to cruise to a 5-2 victory in a pulsating top-of-the-table clash against Phoenix at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Phoenix took the lead when Filey failed to deal with a long throw after some good pressure.

Filey fought back and levelled the scores when Kobi Crawford hit an unstoppable free-kick into the top corner.

Phoenix edged in front with a ferocious drive past Filey keeper Robert-Painter Wardell, but Oscar Coles-Reeves levelled when he latched onto a Jay Marsh through ball to sweep home just before the break.

In the second half Filey Holt’s quality shone through.

Coles-Reeves' sumptuous cross was headed home by Marsh for a deserved lead.

Phoenix fought back but found Lewis Cammish and Logan Tuck in commanding form at the back and Evan was calming influence in midfield.

Filey hit the fourth when Oscar Jennison’s delicious chip found Marsh to rifle home and Mclean Bell rounded off the scoring when tapped home a rebound from Kodi Oldroyd’s vicious shot.

Thomas Richardson was awarded man of the match for a stellar performance in Filey’s rearguard.