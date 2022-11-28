High-flying Scarborough Athletic handed South Stand sponsor boost by Fortus

The deal will see Fortus, which launched in Yorkshire in 2020, become the named sponsor of the South Stand of ‘The Shed’ at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

It comes as the firm, which is focused on providing accountancy and advisory services to Yorkshire’s entrepreneurial businesses, continues to grow having seen revenues rise 40% and its headcount grow by 20 over the last year, meaning the business employs over 60 people across its offices in Scarborough, York and Leeds.

The firm which works with clients including SIKSILK and Des Winks Cars, has also recently been shortlisted in the Large Business category at the Scarborough Business Awards.

Richard Burnett, Marketing Director at Fortus, said: “We are thrilled to be able to support Scarborough Athletic FC and to have the new Fortus stand at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

"This deal represents our continued commitment to the town of Scarborough which has welcomed and supported us since we launched here at the start of the pandemic.

“The club like many of our clients is entrepreneurial and since it was founded 15 years ago has been on a mission to not only ensure the team competes at the highest possible level but that it also supports the local community, an aim which we’re proud to share.”

Boro chairman Trevor Bull said: “The club this year made it back to National League North, the same level as the previous Scarborough FC.

"However, we’re not resting on our laurels and are keen to continue to push ahead with our ambitions in a sustainable manner.

“This is why we’re so pleased to have the support of a similarly ambitious business like Fortus as we look to continue to make our way up the English footballing pyramid and support our local community.”

Burnett added: “Entrepreneurs and footballers have a lot in common, with both typically giving their all to achieve an ambition, whether that be growing a business or winning a trophy.

