Hinderwell hot-shot Beth Mead's delight as Arsenal wrap up Women's Super League title

Hinderwell hot-shot Beth Mead is celebrating after scoring a stunner to help guide Arsenal to the Women’s Super League title.

The England forward rammed home a thunderous long-range strike in the 69th minute of their 4-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Sunday that made sure of their title, ending a seven-year wait to end up top of the pile.

Mead’s strike made it 3-0 and ensured that the Gunners claimed the three points they needed to seal the title and ensure they can’t be caught by title rivals Manchester City, who they meet in their final game of the season on Saturday May 11.

Mead told the Whitby Gazette: "It's the best feeling ever, buzzing, exciting and overwhelming."

"I’m chuffed with any goal to help my team win but that one felt good.

"I did win the title with Sunderland, but there nothing like winning the WSL.

"We knew we had a good enough squad to compete this season so qualifying for Champions League and winning the league with a game to go is a dream come true.

"I'm pleased with my season from an assists perspective of course, I enjoy getting them as much as goals now, but I think my goal tally is a little low and would always like to do better and increase that."

Beth’s dad Richard took to Facebook to post his praise for her achievement: “Congratulations to our daughter Beth and Arsenal on becoming WSL champions, beating Brighton 4-0 and she scores a screamer.

“Super proud of our Hinderwell hotshot.”