Hinderwell's Beth Mead lands spot in England's World Cup squad

Hinderwell’s Beth Mead is celebrating after being included in England Womens’ squad for the 2019 World Cup in France this summer.

England coach Phil Neville included the Arsenal forward (pictured right) in his 23-woman squad for the tournament that sees the Lionesses take on Argentina, Japan and Scotland in Group D, getting under way on June 7.

England legend Kelly Smith announced Mead’s inclusion in the England squad for this summer’s tournament in France.

Smith said: “It’s a fantastic achievement for you.

“You’ve been in fantastic form for Arsenal this season, and what about that peach of a goal against Brighton.

“Take that form into the tournament, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“Go and express yourself, enjoy it and lap it all up like a sponge.

“Good things are happening now in women’s football, people are standing up and paying attention and you’re a part of it, so go and shine.”

England play warm-up games against Denmark and New Zealand before heading to France for the tournament.

Mead took to Twitter to express her delight at being included in the squad.

She Tweeted: “Wow dream come true!!!!

“Words cannot describe this feeling! I’M GOING TO A WORLD CUP! Come on @Lionesses, @kelly_smith10 thank you!”