Hindle and Colling hit two to seal title for Scarborough Ladies Under-14s

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s beat Fulford to wrap up the title.

They took the lead when a great through-ball from Anna Bowman was smashed home by leading scorer Jess Hindle.

They didn’t have to wait long for the second when Charlie Jowitt surged forward and found Amber Colling, who lashed home.

Just before half-time it was 3-0 when keeper Daisy Stokoe launched one down field and Hindle was on hand again to race past the defenders before scoring.

Jolie Matthews, Lucy Roberts and Ellie Pateman were superb at the back to snuff out any half-chances for the visitors, while the midfielders of Beth Barnes, Phoebe Wareing, Mia Nunns and Bowman were in fine form.

Striker Ellie Speak was a constant nuisance for the opposing left-back.

More of the same was to follow in the second half and Colling bagged her second when she chased down a short goal-kick and placed it past the keeper.

The final whistle sounded and SLFC had secured the league title.

Girl of the match went to Matthews and Colling