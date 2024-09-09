Hosts Bridlington Town knocked out of FA Trophy by Trafford
Trafford broke the deadlock from a corner as Jordan Fagbola slotted in from close range, writes Alexander Fynn.
About 20 minutes later Michael Coulson’s free-kick was whipped past everybody, but it went narrowly wide.
New Seasiders signing Nathan Dyer took a corner and the ball came to Alex Markham, but his shot was parried away by the Trafford goalkeeper for another corner.
Early in the second half, Dyer had a chance to score his first goal for the Seasiders, but his shot went straight at the keeper.
Twelve minutes later, Town had an ideal opportunity to put themselves level from the penalty spot, but Coulson’s spot-kick was saved.
Chances were coming thick and fast but Brid were unable to apply the finishing touch.
Kanye Nisbett had a chance to double Trafford’s lead from close range, but he skied it over the Town bar. Veteran Coulson had a chance for a late equaliser, but his shot was dragged wide.
Nisbett had Trafford’s last chance to put the game to bed, his long-range shot went over the bar but this did not halt Trafford’s progress to the next stage of the Trophy.