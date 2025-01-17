Hosts Bridlington ​Town Under-19s earn 3-1 win against Middlesbrough Under-19s

Cameron Blackburn was on target in the win at home to Middlesbrough.

It was a scrappy affair, but Bridlington Town Under-19s still made it two wins from two games this calendar year, beating Middlesbrough U19 3-1 at Bridlington CYP.

With just one change made to the team that won emphatically against Barnsley, as Theo Mainprize replaced Charlie Atkin, Brid started the game brightly, writes Ben Edwards.

Striker Cameron Blackburn had a couple of early chances, as his dinked effort went over, before he struck the bar from close range. Boro’s first opportunity came after eight minutes, when Dom Zubriskas was forced into a good save with his feet, moments before the visitors fired over.

The deadlock was broken as a 22nd-minute Ellis Gray free-kick caused chaos in the penalty area, as a Boro defender could only divert into his own goal.

Bridlington Town U19s won 3-1 at home to Middlesborough. Photos by TCF Photography

Just three minutes later, Gray whipped in another dangerous free-kick from the right, but Mainprize fired overat the back post. Gray continued to dictate play, as his superb ball in behind found Charlie Birdsall, who shot wide. Birdsall found the scoresheet with just over 10 minutes of the half remaining. He was tripped in the penalty area, and converted the spot-kick.

Despite going into half-time 2-0 down, Boro soon halved the deficit four minutes into the second half, finding the back of the net with a 30-yard strike.

It took just eight minutes for that two-goal advantage to be restored, however, when Blackburn charged down the keeper. He blocked the clearance and was left with an empty net to tap into.

Clear-cut chances were limited late on, Zubriskas pulling off a good save one-on-one, and Brad Swift seeing his shot from 20 yards comfortably saved.