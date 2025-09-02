Hosts Whitby Fishermen's Society battle back for draw in six-goal thriller against Marske United Reserves

Goalscorer Jack Cairns (centre) celebrating the opening goal with Josh Linsley, Owen Magor, Sam Bailey and Cohen Rodgers. Photo by Brian Murfield

Whitby Fishermen’s Society battled back to earn a 3-3 home draw against Marske United Reserves on Saturday in the North Riding Football League first division.

It was Fishermen’s who started the game looking the most likely to score. Fishermen’s found themselves one-on-one with the Marske keeper firstly through Sam Bailey and soon followed by Jack Kilpatrick, but both times Marske’s keeper somehow managed to keep the score at 0-0.

On the half-hour mark fishermen’s took the lead through a wonderful corner from young 16-year-old Zane Swales which was met with a bullet header from Jack Cairns.

After Jack Kilpatrick had another chance one-on-one with the keeper again saving, United broke on the counter attack and netted on the stroke of half-timek.

Jack McLoughlin in action for the home side. Photo by Brian Murfield

Fishermen’s started the second half causing problems on both wings and creating plenty of chances.

Eventually Fishermen’s regained their lead with a goal inside the box from midfielder Marshall Kelly.

Ten minutes later Fishermen’s doubled their lead thanks to a penalty from captain Karl Storr who fired away his spot-kick 3-1.

Marske pulled a goal back from a free-kick on the edge of the box making it 3-2 with 15 minutes left to play. Fishermen’s then had a glorious chance to double their lead again through Ryan McCormack at the back post but another fantastic save kept them in it.

Sam Bailey in action for the Fishermen. Photo by Brian Murfield

On the 90th minute Marske won a corner which led to their third equaliser.

Lealholm lost 3-2 at high-flying North Ormesby in the Premier Division.

The home side led 3-0 at the break, and the villagers’ second-half goals from Kane Broadley and Calum Ripley were not quite enough to complete a comeback.

Soni Fergus was named as the man of the match for Lealholm.

Karl Storr (right) celebrates his leveller with Cohen Rodgers, making it 3-3. Photo by Brian Murfield

Wednesday evening brought the return of the Ryedale Beckett League.

Promoted Danby welcomed Rosedale to Easton Lane in a Division One match which produced eight goals for a well-attended crowd.

Finding the net for Danby were Mark Raw with a brace, plus efforts from Jack Dowson and Adam Bainbridge.

In Division Two, Lealholm Reserves welcomed Whitby Fishermen’s Society as their Academy side returned to the Beckett League.

Marshall Kelly made it 2-1 to the Fishermen. Photo by Brian Murfield

A solitary goal from Lealholm’s Sam Russell the only talking point of the opening 45 and Russell would double the advantage 10 minutes into the second period.

Daniel Brown pulled a goal back for the visitors on 60 minutes but the revival would be short-lived as Sonny Gill gave the home side a two-goal cushion once again and that’s how things remained.