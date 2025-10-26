Jake Charles celebrates opening the scoring for Whitby with Layton Watts. Photo by Brian Murfield

First-half goals from Jake Charles and Michael Woods inspired Whitby Town to a 3-1 home win against Rushall Olympic in the Pitching In Northern Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

An impressive first-half double fired the Seasiders into a commanding lead at the Towbar Express Stadium, with 29-year-old striker Charles scoring an excellent solo effort before Woods finished off an equally brilliant flowing team move 10 minutes from the break.

Kian Ryley's precise effort after the restart pulled a goal back for the West Midlands outfit, who arrived on the North Yorkshire coast following a 3-1 defeat at FC United of Manchester, but the goal would prove consolation following a straight red card for Liam McAlinden later in the match, and a 90th-minute Whitby third from Connor Smith.

Gary Liddle was forced to make four changes from the previous Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Bamber Bridge in the league as the manager himself returned to the starting line-up while Woods, Harley Dawson and Aaron Haswell were also named in the side.

Adam Lyth acted as a mascot for Whitby Town on Saturday as a forfeit for finishing last in a Fantasy Premier League competition. Photo by Brian Murfield

Daniel Jezeph, who was kept busy in the Rushall goal, prevented Charles from opening the scoring in the early stages of the matchday 15 clash, with the gloveman smothering well from the Town forward's driven attempt.

Seasiders' wide-man for the day Layton Watts played a terrific, inviting cross into the box to find Charles inside the six-yard box who got a touch but hit it too close to Jezeph who managed the danger well.

Whitby took the lead in the 15th minute through Charles' successful individual attempt. After Dawson hooked the ball forwards from deep, the Rushall defence were unable to deal with the aerial ball before Charles brought it down, shifted it onto his left foot, and struck into the far corner, beyond the reach of Jezeph.

Whitby winger James Harrison did all he could to threaten the Rushall goal as he fired in a teasing low ball right across the face of goal. It was crying out for a touch, however no one in a blue shirt was able to get that contact.

Michael Woods makes it 2-0 to the Seasiders. Photo by Brian Murfield

In the 35th minute, Woods netted Town's second goal of the afternoon as the experienced midfielder latched onto Watts' first-time cross to find the far bottom corner, placing the ball perfectly beyond Rushall goalkeeper Jezeph.

Centre-back Alex Nelson was alert to fire into the net following a set-piece situation, however the offside flag had gone up against Dawson in the build-up.

With the half-time whistle nearing, Watts looked to net a third in stunning fashion as the confident attacker took a great first touch before disappointing scuffing an effort wide from the edge of the box.

Whitby's hopes of a clean sheet and routine afternoon were dashed within 11 minutes of the restart as Rushall pulled a goal back through Ryley, who found space at the far edge of the box before his strike across Shane Bland found the far corner.

Connor Smith, right, celebrates scoring Town's third goal of the day. Photo by Brian Murfield

With renewed hope, Rushall forced some strong second-half defending from the Seasiders' back-line, with manager Liddle producing the pick of the blocks as he threw his body right in front of Nicholas Clayton-Phillips' stinging effort.

Town were left furious following a horrible late challenge on Watts in the 77th minute as he was wiped out by McAlinden right in front of the Whitby dugout. Referee Tyler Dutton bought himself some time before correctly brandishing a red card for the Rushall captain who left the pitch with no complaints.

There was still a late scare for the Seasiders when Toumani Sidibi snuck in behind to go one-on-one with Bland, however the Whitby gloveman came to the rescue with a well-timed diving save.

But it was Smith who completed the scoring and made the three points safe, the right-back's third goal of the season, after making an overlapping run for Harrison's ball, with the full-back calmly placing a low effort into the bottom right-hand corner.