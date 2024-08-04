Hosts Whitby Town see off Stockton Town to end their pre-season on a positive note
The Trialist's close-range finish sent the Seasiders ahead at the midway point in the first half, reacting to Nathan Thomas' cross from the left to prod home past Stockton’s keeper Nathan Harker, writes Liam Ryder.
The second half was a goalless affair in which the visitors largely dominated and missed a penalty-kick following a save from Blues experienced gloveman Shane Bland.
It was the away side who created the first real opening of the pre-season clash; Kevin Hayes advanced forwards for Stockton before being denied by a low block from seasoned campaigner Gary Liddle.
Hayes was then forced off shortly after on the back of Whitby's first real venture forwards.
He blocked Aaron Haswell's cross before taking an awkward landing which resulted in him having to be stretchered off.
Following a lengthy stoppage, a fantastic kick from keeper Shane Bland found Thomas who played a low ball into the area before the Whitby Trialist, who was wearing number nine, tapped home.
There was another scoring opportunity for the Seasiders in the 29th minute with Thomas involved once more.
He floated a corner kick in to the unmarked Sam Collins who drilled the ball into a crowd of bodies before the ball struck the post.
The second half began with something of an attacking onslaught from Stockton.
They had a big chance early in the second half as Cameron Painter headed wide following a corner before Bland denied Michael Sweet from close range with an impressive save with his legs.
Custodian Bland then came to Whitby's rescue in the 52nd minute.
After initially committing a foul inside the area, a penalty-kick was awarded to the away side, however the Whitby shot-stopper was equal to Sweet's resulting spot-kick.
Former Town striker Mikey Roberts found himself in space to shoot but shot high over the bar from inside the area with 69 minutes played, while Bland was equal to a Stockton shot once more, preventing Sweet from equalising with a low effort as the fixture headed into the final ten minutes.
Sweet's best chance perhaps came in the 85th minute of the game when he skied a close range effort over the crossbar.
Despite Stockton being on top throughout the second half, the final two openings fell the way of Whitby.
They broke through the lively Thomas down the right-hand side who then got a strike away which was comfortably saved by Harker.
Thomas was then played in on goal once again, however, this time he was denied by a brilliant challenge from Cameron Painter.