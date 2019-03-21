Hunmanby beat Seamer to book League Cup final spot

Hunmanby United defeated Seamer Sports 2-1 at the Flamingo Land Stadium on Wednesday night to book their place in a Saturday League Cup final for the first time in 12 years.

Andy Wardell opened the scoring for United after 20 minutes of a hard-fought match with a great finish from the edge of the penalty area.

Seamer on the attack against Hunmanby

Seamer battled back strongly in the second half, hitting the woodwork through efforts from Gaz Lawton and Rob Speight.

United doubled their lead with a breakaway goal from Darren Clough, the striker beating the offside trap before rounding the Seamer keeper.

Danny Glendinning pulled a goal back for Seamer from the penalty spot.

Seamer were then reduced to 10 men after Connor Myerscough was sent off, allowing United to hold on to make their first League Cup final since 2007.

Hunmanby United shoot at the Seamer goal''PICTURE BY SIMON DOBSON

Filey Town take on West Pier in the second semi-final on Wednesday March 27, 7.30pm kick-off, also at the FLS.