Hunmanby shine at inaugural Scarborough Football Festival

More than 250 children descended on Scarborough Sixth Form College to battle it out at the inaugural LC Football Developments Football Festival.

A host of local teams competed against sides from Teesside, Hull and York across four different age-groups from under-sevens through to under-1os.

Playing in front of a sizeable crowd of enthusiastic parents and supporters, Hunmanby Hornets under-10s fared the best of the teams from Scarborough and district, beating Scholes Park in the final of the senior competition.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw before the Hornets sealed glory courtesy of a 4-3 penalty shoot-out success.

The under-nines final was also decided by spot-kicks, Boro Rangers Yellows edging out Whitby Fishermen following a goalless draw in normal-time.

Stockton West End took the under-eights title, seeing off Boro Rangers 1-0, while Rangers’ under-sevens emerged victorious in the youngest age category.

“LC Football Developments’ first-ever tournament was a huge success,” said organiser Lewis Coultas.

“We were delighted to have more than 25 teams in attendance at Scarborough Football Festival and it was great to see sides from from various different leagues in Hull, Teesside and York make the trip over in addition to a fantastic turnout of local clubs from around Scarborough and district.

“We would like to thank all the teams who attended for playing their part and making the day a success, while special congratulations go to our winners from each age-group.

“It was really pleasing to see so many youngsters out there enjoying their football and the games played in such a good spirit.

“We are planning on making Scarborough Football Festival an annual event, and next year we hope to attract even more teams.”