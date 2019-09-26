"I'm confident I can turn things around" insists Scarborough Athletic boss John Deacey

Scarborough Athletic manager John Deacey has insisted he’s confident in his ability to turn things around at the club after a difficult start to the season.

Boro’s manager has received criticism from fans on social media platforms after a poor start to his first full season in charge of the club has yielded only one win in seven league games, with the club lying 17th in the BetVictor NPL standings.

But boss Deacey believes he can turn things around and improve results going forward.

“I don’t let things like pressure bother me,” said Deacey.

“I don’t do this for the money and I think the fans know that - I do it because I love the game.

“I’m confident in my abilities as a manager, you have to be and I believe we can kick on and achieve something with Scarborough.

“However, if the club, Trevor (chairman Trevor Bull), Fred (director of football Fred Firman) tell me otherwise, I would shake their hands and wish them well for the future.”

Deacey’s side crashed out of the FA Cup after a 5-2 hammering at Southport on Saturday, before Tuesday night’s league clash at Radcliffe Borough was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Boro now look forward to welcoming Warrington to the Flamingo Land Stadium on Saturday.

Deacey’s squad has been decimated by injuries of late, with the manager admitting he only had 12 fit first-team players available for Tuesday’s postponed trip to Radcliffe.

“We have to add to the squad and we are working extremely hard to do just that before the weekend,” added Deacey.