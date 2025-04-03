In-form Bridlington Town face Emley test as NPL East survival bid continues

Michael Coulson celebrates a goal at Garforth earlier this season. Photo by TCF Photography

Bridlington Town go into the last five games of the season with lots of momentum, as they travel to third-placed Emley AFC on Saturday, April 5.

The Seasiders will be hoping to make it five wins from six games in the Pitching In Northern Premier League East Division, having finally moved out of the relegation zone following a 4-1 victory over Heaton Stannington.

Former Scarborough Athletic and Barnsley striker Michael Coulson netted a hat-trick, with Ahmed Salam assisting all three goals, before Coulson turned provider as his free-kick was headed home by Tom Allan to earn a crucial three-point haul for the Queensgate-based club.

After the game, Bridlington Town's head coach Mike Thompson said: “We told them pre-game, if we win, we go out of the relegation zone regardless of what happens around us.

Michael Coulson in action at home to Garforth earlier this season. Photo by TCF Photography

"We knew the importance of the game and we came here to win.”

Bridlington had a week without the game on Saturday, March 29, though all the teams around them played their game in hand. Most picked up victories, though nevertheless the Seasiders remained outside of the drop zone in 18th.

Emley AFC, on the other hand, have been flying after earning promotion last campaign, having won the Northern Counties East League Premier.

They occupy third place at the moment, and they look likely to secure a play-off place.

Sam Leverett in action for Brid Town. Photos by TCF Photography

That being said, they have picked up back-to-back defeats on the road, losing 1-0 and 3-1 against Carlton Town and Ashington AFC, respectively, so they will be hoping to return to winning form back on home soil.

Amir Berchill, who was signed from North Ferriby in the summer, is the Pewits most prolific player this season with 16 goals, though he has failed to find the back of the net in nine games.

Meanwhile, Coulson’s hat-trick extended his tally to 12, continuing his excellent goalscoring form in the second half of his first season with Town.

In the reverse fixture between the two sides, Emley picked up a 2-0 victory at the Mounting Systems Stadium in November, thanks to goals from Jack Cowgill and Nathan Curtis.