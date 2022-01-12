Simon Heslop was man of the match for Boro in the 2-1 win against Buxton

Injury-hit Buxton, who had lost their previous three games, included ex Boro midfielder Chris Dawson, and two debutants, former Chester defender Dan Cowan, and 37-year-old ex- Newcastle midfielder Ryan Taylor, writes Steve Adamson.

Boro had Ryan Watson on the bench after he missed the previous game due to Covid.

Boro made a brilliant start, with Ash Jackson sending two long throws into the visitors penalty area, before the opening goal arrived on seven minutes, when Kieran Glynn played the ball to Jake Day, whose shot was deflected out for a corner which was taken by Lewis Maloney, and Bailey Gooda powered his header home at the far post.

An Ash Chambers cross was headed just over by Tom Elliott in Buxton's first attack, before Boro went close to doubling their lead from an incredible scramble in the Buxton goalmouth. Jackson sent over a cross and Cameron Wilson had a shot hooked off the goal-line, then Day's header was also cleared off the line, before the ball was hacked clear.

Buxton immediately broke down the other end, and drew level on 19 minutes when Warren Clarke curled a 20-yard shot just inside the right hand post.

It was a superb game, with both sides battling for every ball, and the visitors created two good chances, with Ryan Whitley diving to push away shots from both Chambers and Elliott.

Simon Heslop was outstanding for Boro, and he laid off for the impressive loan star Wilson, whose shot was blocked, then Maloney struck a 25-yard free-kick against the outside of the post, and shortly before the interval, Buxton keeper Theo Richardson saved at Day's feet. In the second half, Gooda and Will Thornton won numerous crucial headers at the back, while Glynn, Heslop, Maloney and Wilson created some great openings.

Bailey Gooda opened the scoring for Boro early on against Buxton

Heslop had a shot charged down, before Boro regained the lead in the 58th minute, when Jackson fed the ball to Wilson, who shrugged off two defenders before slamming a powerful shot towards the top left corner of the net, giving the keeper no chance.

The intensity and commitment from both teams was fantastic, and there were top performances all over the park. Kieran Weledji made some terrific runs down the right flank and Glynn was brilliant in midfield, while Scunthorpe loanee Wilson fought and challenged for every ball.

Buxton played their part in a fantastic match, and Whitley made a point-blanc save to foil Chambers, while Buxton keeper Richardson blocked a Day shot after he had been one-on-one in front of goal.

Clarke and Jason Gilchrist both fired shots narrowly wide as the visitors sought a late equaliser, but Boro held on to claim a magnificent win from an excellent game between two very good teams.

A special mention also for James Cadman, who came on from the bench to register his 100th competitive appearance for Boro.

BORO: Whitley, Weledji, Jackson, Heslop, Thornton, Gooda, Plant (Watson 79), Maloney, Day, Glynn, Wilson (Cadman 86)

MAN OF THE MATCH: Simon Heslop