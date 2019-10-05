Injury woes deepen for struggling Scarborough Athletic in defeat at Mickleover Sports

Scarborough Athletic's injury woes worsened as new signing Josh Barrett was the latest to suffer a knock in their 1-0 defeat at Mickleover .

Boro welcomed back on-loan defender Dominic Roma alongside fellow new-boy Josh Barrett, with Kian Spence utilised in an unfamilar right-back berth, while Pete Davidson started in midfield.

The visitors had the first effort on goal, Paul Walker firing over after good wide play by Michael Coulson.

James Walshaw then had to be alert in Boro's box to head clear off the line and prevent the visitors going behind on 14 minutes.

Mickleover weren't to be denied much longer though and they led on 25 minutes thanks to striker Lee Hughes' lob over Boro gloveman Tommy Taylor.

Both sides spurned chances to find the back of the net before the whistle for the half-time interval blew with Boro defender Barrett needing treatment.

In another hammer blow to boss John Deacey, Barrett was unable to emerge for the second half and was replaced by Wayne Brooksby, also far from full fitness.

Youngster George Walmsley was introduced late on by Deacey, but when Walker's free-kick was safely tipped over his bar by Sports keeper Nathan Broome, the points were made safe for the hosts.

Boro will now need to bounce back quickly as they travel to in-form Matlock Town on Tuesday, now under the management of former boss Steve Kittrick.