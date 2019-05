Scarborough Athletic's James Walshaw has been handed an international call-up at the age of 35.

Boro's top-scorer will be representing the Yorkshire International Football Association in a friendly game against Somaliland at Athersley this afternoon.

He will be joined by former Boro defender Matty Dempsey for the clash.

This comes just two days after Walshaw scored one of the goals in Boro's North Riding FA Senior Cup win against Marske at the Riverside.