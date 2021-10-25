Family of Whitby’s England footballer Beth Mead speak of pride after 'incredible' Wembley hat-trick

Beth Mead of England shows appreciation to the fans after the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier group D match between England and Northern Ireland at on October 23, 2021(Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Mead, 26, became the first woman to score a hat-trick for her country at Wembley Stadium after a second half blitz stunned Northern Ireland on Saturday.

The 26-year-old struck three times in 14 minutes of The Lionesses’ World Cup qualifier to break the visitors’ brave resistance.

Mead, whose family live in Hinderwell, said after the game it was a special feeling to come away with a treble and that the hat-trick was one of the proudest moments for her and her family.

Beth Mead scores her team's third goal. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

And her dad Richard told the Gazette: “As parents, it’s always a proud moment for us when she pulls on the England jersey but to score a hat-trick at the home of English football, it’s just incredible.

“Beth has worked really hard in pre-season after the disappointment of missing out on the Olympics and was determined to get back into the England squad.

“She’s in the history books now as the first woman to score a hat-trick for England at Wembley, not bad for a girl from the sticks who had a dream.”

Mead, who plays for Arsenal Ladies, was in sparkling form going into the game, having been named Women’s Super League player of the month for September.

Beth Mead celebrates with Lauren Hemp after scoring their teams fourth goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier group D match between England and Northern Ireland (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Mead and the England squad fly out to Latvia today (Monday) for the next game in their World Cup qualifying group.