Itis Itis book spot in NRCFA Cup final

Itis Itis Rovers claimed a 2-0 home win against Helperby Rovers to book a spot in the NRCFA Saturday Challenge Cup final, but West Pier suffered penalty heartache in the other semi-final, at home to Thirsk Falcons.

After a goalless first half, Rovers opened the scoring on 55 minutes when striker Sam Pickard volleyed in from the edge of the area, his effort fizzing into the top corner.

Itis Itis Rovers on the attack

Luke Jones doubled his side's lead with a close-range finish after his first shot had been only partially cleared.

Delighted Rovers player-boss Mikey Barker said: "This was a great result for us and we are all really looking forward to the final against Thirsk Falcons.

"Sam was excellent up front as he worked hard all game and was the deserved man of the match."

West Pier were unlucky to lose out 3-1 in a penalty shoot-out against Thirsk Falcons after the scores had been tied at 1-1.

The Falcons opened the scoring with a first-=half header, Pier hitting the post through Rich Tolliday before half-time.

Ten minutes into the second half Gaz Thomas powerfully headed home the leveller, and it was all Pier from there to the final whistle, with Niall Gibb hitting the post and Martin Cooper firing wide.

In the shoot-out, Cooper scored his spot-kick but Isaac Sands, Tolliday and Gibb missed their spot-kicks and as the Falcons won 3-1.