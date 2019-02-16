Itis Itis fight back to seal spot in Harbour final

Itis Itis Rovers battled back from two goals down to claim a 5-3 win at Seamer Sports in the Scarborough & District FA Harbour Cup semi-final, setting up a final meeting with Edgehill, who won their semi 6-0 at Ayton.

Seamer surged into a 2-0 lead through Danny Glendinning and player-boss Tommy Adams, but forward Jack Ramos forced the ball home with his knee to get Rovers back into the game.

Ayton's Ian Laing pushes forward in their cup semi loss at home to Edgehill

The home side restored their two-goal advantage through Gary Lawton before the half-time break, but the half-time introduction of Rovers subs Ryan Matson and player-boss Mikey Barker turned the cup semi-final on its head.

Sean Bloom scored to pull it back to 3-2 and a Ramos penalty levelled the scores after Liam Buglass had been fouled.

Bloom's second goal of the game put Rovers in front for the first time in the game and then man of the match Ramos completed his hat-trick after the ball had been squared to him by Barker.

Edgehill eased to a 6-0 success at second division Ayton thanks to a four-goal haul from Jamie Patterson.

Sub Kieran Link also notched with an own goal completing the win for an Edgehill side who put in a commanding performance and kept the ball very well and played some great passing moves.

Boss Steve Clegg said: "The man of the match is probably Jamie Patterson as he scored four goals and took two nasty blows to the head from the Ayton keeper.

"He was pushed close by the original front three of Lloyd Henderson, Tyson Stubbings and Jackson Jowett, who looked dangerous all game.

Joe Bradshaw was named as Ayton's man of the match.

West Pier claimed a fine 4-1 home win against Catterick Garrison Centre to book their place in the NRCFA Saturday Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Pier went in front on 10 minutes through a cracking 25-yard strike from Sam Garnett into the top corner.

Martin Cooper's penalty-kick nine minutes before half-time doubled Pier's lead, the spot-kick being awarded after a foul on Jamie Bradshaw.

Garnett added another goal three minutes later to seal the win, notching after fine work from Rich Tolliday.

The visitors gave themselves a glimmer of hope a minute before half-time with a goal from a goalmouth scramble after a corner.

Tolliday restored Pier's lead 10 minutes into the second half after being set up by Bradshaw.

Garnett was named as man of the match in an excellent all-round team effort from the home side, who will be at home to Thirsk Falcons in the semi-final, with Itis Itis Rovers at Helperby United in the other semi.