Jimmy Beadle: I'd celebrate a goal against Scarborough Athletic

Whitby Town’s Jimmy Beadle is relishing a return to face his former club Scarborough Athletic after the two sides were drawn against each other in the Integro League Cup.

Beadle insists he’ll be doing laps of the pitch should he score in that game.

“I don’t get why players don’t celebrate when they score against an old club,” said Beadle.

“I’d more likely be doing laps of the pitch with my shirt off if I score the winner in that game.”

Town travel to the Flamingo Land Stadium next month and Beadle admits he’s been dreaming about scoring against his former club ever since agreeing to return to the Turnbull Ground.

“I can’t wait,” said Beadle.

“I’d been thinking about the league game at the Turnbull Ground on New Year’s Day a lot since joining, but now I get another chance to go and prove that I belong at this level and try and win a big derby game for Whitby Town.”

Beadle firmly believes he’ll get a good reception from the Scarborough fans when he returns to the Flamingo Land Stadium in the blue shirt of Whitby Town.

The versatile midfielder added: “I can’t imagine why I would get any stick from the Scarborough Athletic fans, why should I?

“I played loads of games for Boro, scored a lot of goals and always gave my all.”

Beadle is in no doubt as to where his allegiances lie now and is gunning for a derby-day victory.

“I’m a Whitby Town player now and I’ll be going there to put in a strong performance and hopefully help us get the win,” he added.