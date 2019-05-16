Joe Lumsden lines up his goals at Scarborough Athletic

The threat to James Walshaw's golden boot success could come from within Scarborough Athletic's ranks next season.

As well as having Michael Coulson to push him, Boro's top-scorer could also be tested by the fire-power of new signing Joe Lumsden.

The 27-year-old struck 23 in an injury-hit campaign for Tadcaster last season, having bagged 33 the term before.

Lumsden is just keen to play it down though, he is just keen to get going with his new teammates.

"I've never played against them (Coulson & Walshaw), but I've heard a lot about them," he said.

"It will be really good to be in the same team because they are the best around at this level of football.

"Last season was a bit disappointing for me, I only scored 23 because I was out with injury for a while and I missed the last three games through suspension.

"My game is about playing off the last man, but I can be a bit of an all-round striker if I need to. I'm just looking forward to playing games and scoring goals for Scarborough."

Despite clubs from above knocking firmly at his door, it didn't take much salesmanship from boss John Deacey to get Lumsden into his squad.

He added: "John didn't have to sell it to me, when I went down to see the ground and the ambition of the club, I was sold.

"I only spent one season at Tadcaster, usually I like to settle in and play for a few years, but once I got the opportunity at Scarborough, that was that.

"There were a few clubs coming in from leagues above, but this club is massive.

"I can remember Scarborough bringing 400 fans to Armthorpe when they were in the NCEL.

"I've never played there before and I've never played in front of that many fans, but I can't wait for it.

"Having that many supporters cheering you on will get that extra 10% out of any player.

"I'm here to win the league and go up. Imagine winning something in front of that many fans. The memories would be unbelievable."