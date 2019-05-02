JOHN DEACEY: Big night for Scarborough Athletic lads in their cup final

I felt a bit for Tommy Taylor on Saturday, conceding that goal in the last minute was very harsh on him.

He had saved the penalty, but we switched off a bit in following in and they took away a deserved clean sheet.

The weather was awful on the day, but we still had a good turn-out of fans, despite the fact that there was nothing to play for.

I’m hoping that the supporters have enjoyed the past few weeks, especially as they have seen us score a few goals.

We scored four against Bamber Bridge, five against Workington, two against Grantham and two against South Shields in what was an incredible game.

I’m also hoping that the fans, the players and the board all enjoy the North Riding FA Senior Cup final against Marske United at the Riverside on Thursday night.

That cup final is about them and not me because I haven’t been a part of it.

Of course I’ll be there managing the lads on the night, but they deserve all the accolades because they got there and booked the chance to play at such a great stadium.

They haven’t all had that opportunity in the past, but they have earned it, so I’m hoping that they relish every moment and give a good account of themselves.

We have to remember that Marske are the team local to the Riverside.

Most of their lads will probably support Middlesbrough, so playing at that stadium will be huge for them.

I have seen them play twice so far this season and from the football I have seen them produce, I think they could well be unlucky to be where they are in the Evo-Stik East.

They get it down and play and have some good lads in Craig Gott and Jamie Owens, who has scored a lot of goals.

It is all shaped up to be a great game of football.

I’m sure we’ll take a few fans up there and they will have a good backing as well.

I know it is a big stadium, but I hope that both sets make a great atmosphere on the night.