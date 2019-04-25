JOHN DEACEY: Coulson has been immense recently

As I have said in a few interviews now - I have been really impressed with the players since I came to the club.

We picked up a good 2-0 win in my first home game against Grantham on Saturday and then turned things around in the second half at South Shields on Monday and could’ve easily settled for a draw.

I think I probably showed Shields a little bit too much respect on Monday in the first half.

We shook things up at the interval and went for it, pressed the issue and they couldn’t live with us.

Their joint-manager Graham Fenton told me afterwards he couldn’t work out what system we’d gone with and I told him that it’ll be staying that way too.

The players continue to impress me and are always changing my mind of a weekly basis.

They’ve really knuckled down, worked hard on the training pitch and have bought into my philosophy.

Some fans may question why we went for it at the end on Monday, but we didn’t know the other scores and decided to go for it and try and win the game.

I’ve always said you may as well lose 2-0 or 3-0 than sit back and settle for a 1-0 defeat.

Michael Coulson has really shone in the last few weeks since I came in - he seems to have a new lease of life and he was tremendous on Monday.

He led from the front as captain and has really impressed me.

There have been plenty of players who have impressed me though.

Tommy Taylor is an outstanding goalkeeper, I know there has been rumours of a lot of interest in him, but I know he loves Scarborough Athletic and I hope we can keep hold of him.

Kev Burgess has done well, James Walshaw is scoring goals again and seems to have a new lease of life, Ryan Watson is doing really well and Luke Lofts is staying in the game longer and impacting things, which I asked him to do and he’s responded.

We have our final home game of the season against already-relegated Workington on Saturday.

It would be great to see a big crowd for our final game to back the players.

They’re playing for a place in the side for our NRCFA Senior Cup final next Thursday and for a place in the side going forward as we plan for next season.