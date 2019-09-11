JOHN DEACEY: Cup win a great effort considering our injury list

To claim a win at Marske United on Tuesday night with so many players unavailable was a superb effort by the team.

We have been hit hard by injuries, with Chris Dawson having a recurrence of his injury in the warm-up on Tuesday, meaning he had to drop down to the bench.

Jordan is really disappointed to have suffered his injury late on in the game at Saturday as he was just starting to win the fans around.

He set up our first goal and Michael Coulson almost scored from another of his passes just before his injury which looks set to keep him out for five to six weeks.

We were also without defender Harry Coates for both games as he has damaged his ankle ligaments but we are hoping he could be back in three weeks or so.

We are not sure how long Chris Howarth will be out, and also Paul Walker was cup-tied so we were very short of numbers for these games.

I was very impressed by the whole team in the FA Cup win, but I would like to single out Wayne Brooksby for special praise as he played superbly after stepping in at left-back.

His attitude when I asked him to play out of position was outstanding, he never complained and he did very well in both games.

I think his experience helped him read the game well from left-back and he really stepped up.

He could easily have let his head drop after not being in the team at the start of the season but his attitude about that has also been excellent, he has kept working hard, not complained and has taken his chance.

It was also good to see Luke Lofts get 90 minutes under his belt in the cup-tie as he continues his comeback from injury.

I am delighted that we are going to Southport in the next round.

They are managed by my old friend Liam Watson, who texted me about the game straight after Tuesday’s win.

We have another two away games now over the next week or so, starting with Nantwich Town in the league on Saturday.

Then the following Saturday we travel again to Southport, so with this in mind I am busy enquiring after some possible new signings to help out as we need to strengthen the squad with all these players sidelined at present.