JOHN DEACEY: Facing familiar foes at Matlock Town

We face two more tough games this Saturday and next Tuesday, at Mickleover and Matlock respectively.

They are both doing very well in the league, but I think in this division any team can beat each other.

I’m sure there’ll be extra spice for the game against Matlock with former Boro manager Steve Kittrick being in charge and with Bailey Gooda, Josh Lacey and Luke Dean now playing there.

I am hoping that we have a few more players available for these games after being stretched to the very limit by injuries on Tuesday at home to Basford.

We had to put two Under-19 lads on the bench against Basford, George Walmsley and Chris Pearson, and George almost scored a winner and put a decent cross in after coming on.

You could tell that the crowd were lifted by seeing a young local lad coming on, but I don’t really want to drop these boys in at the deep end as they need to be gradually brought through.

Isaac Assenso put a good shift in against Basford as he is still feeling the effects of medication he is taking which makes him feel very drowsy, to complete 90 minutes for us on Tuesday shows great commitment.

I also thought that Kian Spence put a great shift in playing at right-back on Tuesday night.

I think Basford played some very good football on Tuesday but we had the bulk of the more dangerous moments and could well have won, with George and Pete Davidson both going close to getting on the scoresheet.

I think it was a great performance to earn a point against a top side with so many players out of the picture, and the 1-1 draw against another top team, Warrington, on Saturday, was also a positive result for us.

Due to the fact we only have 11 fit players at the moment I had to cancel training on Thursday.

It would have only taken a freak injury or a slight strain to one or two of the players and we would have been struggling again for the next two games so it was sensible to call off the session.

One positive is that at least we are having this bad run of injuries early in the season and they can come back in so we can fight our way back up the table, as opposed to if it happened near the end of the campaign which would leave no time for them to return.