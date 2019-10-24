JOHN DEACEY - Great to have Connor with us

We drafted in young Connor Thomson on loan from Gateshead last week and he went straight into the side for our win at Bamber on Saturday.

I thought he did well. He’s a lively player who was involved throughout and showed plenty of enthusiasm to impress.

I’m sure going forward he’ll be a great addition, although he’s unavailable this weekend for our FA Trophy game, along with Dominic Roma, as their parent clubs don’t want them cup-tied for future rounds.

Connor seems to have settled in well with the squad and we’re looking forward to working with him.

We’ve got seven days in for another player we’d like to bring in to the club, but even if they do join us, they’d be cup-tied for Saturday’s game at Atherton.

It’ll be a tricky encounter for us at Atherton, it’s not an easy place to go and as everyone can see, we’re still down to the bare bones in terms of playing numbers.

But we’re putting together a very nice run of results despite that, and hopefully that can continue this weekend as it’s always nice for the fans and the club to go on a bit of a run in the cup competitions.

I keep saying though, the league is our bread and butter and we’ll hope to keep pushing up the table going forward.

Saturday’s win at Bamber Bridge was very pleasing for us all and I thought it was a thoroughly deserved three points for us too.

We had chances to put the game to bed, including a penalty, but Ryan (Watson) popped up at the end with a great strike to seal us another important victory.

There were some impressive individual displays on show on Saturday.

Wayne Brooksby and Kian Spence continue to impress at full-back and long may that continue for both of them.

Left-back is Wayne’s position now so we can no longer say he’s playing out of place - although I always expect my players to be flexible in where they can play.

Kian is enjoying his role in the side and it suits him well as he has a lot of energy and can get up and down the flank and support our forward players.

Michael Coulson dropped a bit deeper on Saturday with Connor joining Paul Walker and James Walshaw in the front three and I thought he did really well in there.

He’s another flexible player who is good on the ball so it wasn’t a problem for him to do that job on Saturday.

Looking ahead to Saturday’s Trophy match at Atherton, it’s a blow to be without Dominic and Connor, but we have Josh Barrett and Pete Davidson back in contention for a starting place.

T’Nique Fishley has also been getting some minutes under his belt and is back to full fitness, so he also comes into the reckoning.

Luke Lofts also continued his return from injury on Saturday and it’s good to have him back in the fold.

We’ll still be without Harry Coates and Jack Johnson for a little while longer, with Jordan (Deacey) and Chris (Howarth) likely to be out for longer.