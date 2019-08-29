JOHN DEACEY: Great to see us bounce back after Stalybridge shocker

It’s really pleasing for myself and the lads that we have bounced back in such a positive fashion following the defeat by Stalybridge.

Up against a struggling FC United team, we performed well, and controlled the game.

Looking back on the game, I do feel that we should have scored a few more goals, but getting the first win is always important.

The midfield performed well, and it was nice to see Jordan [Deacey] pick up his first Scarborough goal.

To ensure that we closed the game out and picked up the three points was vital and gave myself, and the lads a massive confidence boost.

My message from the game on Saturday was that we needed to keep moving forward and performing in a positive manner.

I feel like we did this against Shields and created the better chances as well as looking the stronger team.

The team looked solid at the back and this was reflected in the clean-sheet, which was well-deserved.

Both Chris Dawson and Isaac Assenso performed well in these games and having them in the team offers us a lot more strength and creativity.

The game could have been different if the referee had awarded us a penalty, but that’s football.

Having watched the video again, it appears it should have been a penalty, but sometimes those decisions go for you and sometimes they go against you.

Although we’ve been together a few months now, it’s still about getting the players settled and playing in a positive style.

Sadly, T’Nique Fishley missed out due to a family bereavement and Jordan came off at half-time due to exhaustion.

What’s brilliant to see is that the squad is strong enough to continue to perform well, despite minor set backs.

I’m really looking forward to two crucial games against Witton and Whitby.

Both games will test us, and hopefully we can re-create the football we have played over the last couple of games.

I have spoken to the squad and emphasised how we need to create more chances in front of goal and keep James Walshaw and Luke Lofts moving forward.