JOHN DEACEY: Home win against Hyde was well-deserved

It was great to get the win against Hyde on Tuesday night, especially after we should have won by four or five goals against Stafford on Saturday at home.

The team is now starting to play the style of passing football that I like my sides to, and hopefully the fans are enjoying this approach.

Even when we were only 1-0 ahead on Tuesday and in six minutes of injury-time, we were the only side that looked like scoring as we were still pushing forward.

Considering we only had the starting 11 and T’Nique Fishley, who came on as a sub, fit to play on Tuesday, it was a great effort.

Chris Dawson had another good game against Hyde, he is a great lad and came here as he wants to enjoy his football, but I would say that Isaac Assenso pushed him very close for the man of the match award as he was very good at centre-back.

Isaac likes to play the ball out from the back, which is very much the modern method of defending, having a centre-back who can bring the ball out like that is a good asset for the team.

In the last two home games the crowd have been absolutely superb and hopefully the fans will keep coming if we keep playing good football.

The atmosphere around this club is excellent, I have had a few friends come to games so far this season and they have been very happy with the way that the club welcome people and make them feel at home.

I think the fact that the club is run by fans who are volunteering makes it a much better set-up, there are no rich backers sat up in the stands here, everyone works hard selling the programmes, working on the gates and doing their bit for Scarborough Athletic.

We now have a run of three away games in a row, starting with a trip to Bamber Bridge on Saturday, then a week later at Atherton Collieries in the FA Trophy and then followed by a visit to Grantham Town the Saturday after.

This is a very good league and when I saw that Stafford had won 3-0 at Stalybridge on Tuesday night, it shows you how open a league it is.

Buxton also experienced the two extremes in the last week or so, winning 7-0 at Grantham last Tuesday but then they lost by the same scoreline at FC United of Manchester on Saturday afternoon.