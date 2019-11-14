JOHN DEACEY - Hoping Wally is back in form

I know I’ve said it plenty of times this season, but you just can’t allow for silly mistakes like these.

Whether you’re Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp, you can’t legislate for defensive mix-ups.

Their first goal was a header gifted back to them and then their second was a coming together between Dom (Roma) and Tommy (Taylor).

Having said that, I thought we played well in the first half and started the second pretty positively too - but that error and their second goal knocked the wind out of our sails and to be honest - we never recovered from that.

One positive was Walshaw’s goal - and it was a typical Wally goal too - that will hopefully be the springboard for him to really kick on now.

We took him and Coulson out of the starting 11 last week and that seems to have helped them both.

He certainly had a spring in his step at training on Tuesday - as did all the players as it was a very good session.

Tuesday night’s postponement at Dunston gave us a good chance to work on a few things and prepare for what will be a very tough game against Lancaster on Saturday.

They’ve recruited very well and are playing some good football and picking up plenty of good results.

I know about most of their players and we know what threats they’ll pose on Saturday - but we’re confident we can get a positive result from the game.

While we’ll show them the respect they deserve given their position in the table, we need to stick to our guns and try to get the ball down and play our game.

I have to say, I’m really pleased that we’re back on home soil at the Flamingo Land Stadium this weekend - it seems like ages since our last home game and it’ll be nice to be back there.

The supporters have been fantastic all season with us and I’m sure that’ll continue this weekend for what is sure to be a very good football match.

We have Josh Barrett back after a pretty nasty bout of illness that saw him hospitalised - and Jack Johnson is available for selection too.

It’s great to have 15 or 16 players to pick from and that gives us a lot more competition for places and pushes the players.