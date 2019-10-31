JOHN DEACEY: I'm expecting a big response at Grantham Town

I’m still annoyed by the manner of our 3-2 defeat at Atherton Collieries in the FA Trophy on Tuesday night.

You have to be ruthless in both boxes to come away with results at this level and we weren’t good enough in that sense on Tuesday night.

We’ve played pretty well in stages but haven’t put our chances away and also made mistakes at the back that have cost us.

It’s frustrating that sides aren’t having to work hard or produce a bit of magic to score past us - unlike what we’re having to do in forward areas.

We’ve gifted them their goals on Tuesday night and while this is no slight on Atherton, who I wish all the best in the next stages of the FA Trophy, we should have come away with the win and a place in the next round on Tuesday.

We played some good football in patches, but again it’s come down to what we’ve done in both boxes.

On a more positive note, I thought Wayne Brooksby was outstanding yet again.

He’s been our best player since moving to left-back and played well again on Tuesday.

I thought Connor Thomson looked bright going forward and Chris Dawson was neat and tidy too.

I’m expecting a big reaction from the players at Grantham this weekend as we switch our attentions back to league action.

It’s another tricky place to go and play football and I imagine the playing surface won’t be ideal for us trying to get the ball down.

The league is our bread and butter, as I always say, and I’m keen to see us push on up the table and be in and around the play-off spots come Christmas.

In order to do that we need to put a very consistent run of form and results together - and that starts at Grantham this weekend.

Jack Johnson and Harry Coates are back in training but will be targetting the Lancaster fixture for their return as this Saturday will come just too soon for both of them.

Jordan Deacey and Chris Howarth are still a little while off thinking about returning to training.

Finally, I’m really pleased we’ve managed to extend Dom Roma’s loan stay at the club, he’s been a breath of fresh air forus since coming in on loan.

His experience has been a huge help for us.