JOHN DEACEY: Injury woes mounting up

I spoke to Southport manager Liam Watson on Sunday - he told me he thought we were one of the top few sides they’ve played against from an attacking perspective - but one of the worst defensively.

I have to admit, it’s hard to argue with him really.

I’ve watched the goals from Saturday back and they’re just as poor as I remember them being.

We worked tirelessly in training last Tuesday and Thursday on defensive aspects of the game and in particular, defending Southport’s threat at set-pieces and long throws.

So to be bullied in our own six-yard box and to concede some of the poor goals we did is really disappointing.

I won’t be singling any individuals out and this is by no means just an issue for the back four - we defend right from our goalkeeper up to our strikers and it needs to be a collective responsibility.

Things started well and we scored a great goal to go 1-0 up, but what followed was very disappointing and we need to improve.

Yes, injuries aren’t helping our cause at the moment and I really can’t criticise Isaac (Assenso) for his performance on Saturday as he had been suffering with a blood abnormality.

We now have Chris Howarth, Harry Coates, Chris Dawson, Jordan Deacey and T’Nique Fishley out injured, which is really hampering us as we already have a small squad.

We hope to have Dawson back for the Warrington game on Saturday and hopefully Fishley will be available too, and having those two back would be a big boost.

I think Chris (Dawson) has just about been our best player this season and to have him back in midfield will be a huge plus for us.

I’m also delighted that we have managed to extend the stay of Paul Walker.

Having Paul up there with Michael Coulson and James Walshaw is great for us, they all have great experience and are starting to click now, which will only benefit us going forward.

We are scouring the market to try and strengthen the playing squad ahead of the Warrington game, and we’ll hopefully have at least one through the door before then.

That may mean that we have to let one or two fringe players leave to stick within the budget, but that is incredibly important as we need to make sure the club are sound financially.

Everyone knows what happened to the former Scarborough Football Club and it’s critical that the club works within our means now going forward to ensure a bright future.