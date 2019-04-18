JOHN DEACEY: Players’ spirit shone at Warrington

Saturday was disappointing in the fact that we didn’t take anything from the game at Warrington.

I was pleased with the spirit though, which is a huge plus as a new manager.

It could have been very different because they had a bit of luck with their first goal and I though we should have had a penalty when Michael Coulson, who I thought did very well, was blatantly pushed over.

It is swings and roundabouts with decisions like that though, some you get, some you don’t, you just have to take it on the chin.

It is strange inheriting a team.

I did it when I took over at Bradford Park Avenue a few years ago, but that was in November, so you could make the odd tweak here and there, rather than having your hands tied.

One thing I do want to say is that the lads have been absolutely superb.

They have listened to everything we have said and they’ve buckled down.

It isn’t easy for the lads when there has been a change in management, but they’ve all worked their socks off when called upon and it has been a pleasure to have them onboard.

I’ve tried to be as relaxed as possible with them all, just to make sure they have the confidence to enjoy their football.

I think in the first half at Warrington they showed that because there was some good stuff played and they did it with freedom.

I’m getting a few phone calls already about the summer and next season where I’ll be looking to help push us towards our aim of promotions, which was why I was brought to this club.

It is all about being patient over the summer and getting the deals we want to conclude over the line.

You have to be wise about it and not setting deadlines for the quality players because they will just laugh.

You have to make Scarborough more attractive than anywhere else, but the fan base and playing in front of good crowds every week will be a huge help.

After two difficult away games it will be nice to finally have my first home game on Saturday at Grantham.

And, with it being a good weather forecast, hopefully there will be a good few supporters down to see what we are trying to do.