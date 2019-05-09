JOHN DEACEY: Preparations at Scarborough Athletic gathering pace

When the final ball is kicked on the season, that is when a lot of the hard work starts for us.

I’d rather pick from everyone that is available, rather than leaving it and only having a choice of what is left.

I’ve had to do it at the last minute in the past and I’m not a fan. I’d much rather have things in place so we can relax a little.

At the moment we are speaking to the players we finished the season with and also trying to bring in a few fresh faces as well.

I’ve made a lot of phone calls so far, but after making initial contact I’d much rather meet the player to get a feel of things.

You can judge eye contact and body language, which really gives you a feel about who you are talking to.

I also like to bring the players down to the club and show off the facilities.

When we do that it will show them that they are signing for a big club.

This is a project for me, it isn’t about instant impacts.

We have to look to the future and bring in players that fit into that mould.

Young lads, who we’ll mix with good experienced players.

I won’t be signing any journeymen.

If the first conversation I have with a player is about money, then it will be a very short conversation.

It shouldn’t be about that, the player should want to be at the club and want to be a part of the club.

I also want somebody that is going to put a shift in on the pitch, rather than in the bar after the game.

The lads have to do it on the field, that is why they will be here.

There will be things happening over the next few days and hopefully we’ll give the fans something to smile about.