JOHN DEACEY: We need to build on Matlock victory

I was delighted to pick up a hard-fought and deserved three points thanks to a 2-1 win at Matlock Town on Tuesday night.

We were good value for the win I thought, having dominated the majority of the first half and created some good chances.

They had a spell of pressure towards the end of the first half and then we gave away a few stupid free-kicks in the second half, but on the whole we deserved the win.

It was a strange atmosphere, coming up against Steve (Kittrick) and a few ex-Boro players - but it was a good game and both sides played some good stuff I thought.

The red card was one of those I thought could’ve gone either way really - if it had been one of my players I’d say the same.

In my honest opinion - perhaps it was a yellow card, but I don’t think they can have too many arguments with the decision.

Their goal came via a corner that should’nt have been given anyway as Pete Davidson kicked the ball against their player - so you get some decisions going for you and some against you.

I thought Pete Davidson was good again - and I think if I look back at the last few games he is the standout player and has been really solid in the midfield for us.

Paul Walker is really starting to impress now as he settled in and is linking up nicely in the final third with Michael Coulson and James Walshaw.

We now need to build on this victory as we head into two home fixtures - starting with Stafford Rangers on Saturday.

We’ll be assessing Luke Lofts, Jack Johnson and Josh Barrett at training, while Ryan Watson and T’Nique Fishley aren’t 100% and will need monotoring too.

Jordan (Deacey), Harry (Coates) and Chris (Howarth) are still a bit further off.

We really do need to strengthen the squad - especially in the short-term - so we’re speaking to a few clubs this week in the hope of bringing in a couple of players on loan.

I’d like to finish this week’s column by mentioning Darren Foreman, who was in the changing room and on the bench at Matlock to fill in as physio.

It was great to have an ex-Boro legend in the ranks and helping out.

He knows what he’s talking about and it would be great to have Darren involved going forward.