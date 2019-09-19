JOHN DEACEY: We paid the price for missed chances at Nantwich Town

So near yet so far.

The first half on Saturday was unbelievable and the football we played was really positive.

We created chances and dominated in all areas.

The second half was disappointing, and we were left ruing missed opportunities.

Once the first goal for Nantwich Town went in we didn’t really have any answer for it.

But we should have put the game to bed and this is something we need to learn.

Our training sessions this week were based on being professional at the end of games and ensuring that we finish games off and pick up the points.

It was a positive to see Luke Lofts and James Walshaw scoring a goal apiece.

Having Paul Walker return is a massive boost and we are looking to extend his time at the club.

We were hit by injury scares on Saturday, thankfully Walshaw and Chris Dawson were only taken off as a precaution.

As for Harry Coates he’s just begun his rehab and we are hoping that he can return as soon as possible.

We are also boosted by the return of defender Chris Howarth, he will give us that increased stability at the back.

Southport will be an extremely tough game but we have to go there with a positive attitude.

If we go into the game with confidence and strength we have every chance of keeping this FA Cup run going.

I know their manager Liam Watson very well and we are both looking forward to the game.

Let’s hope we can take a good number of fans across and pick up a much-needed victory.