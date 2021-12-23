Jono Greening boosted by Scarborough Athletic form ahead of festive Morpeth Town clash
Scarborough Athletic boss Jono Greening was delighted with his side’s 2-0 win at Warrington on Saturday and wants more of the same for the festive home clash with Morpeth on December 27.
Goals from striker Jake Day and midfielder Lewis Maloney steered Boro to a superb victory at the high-flying Yellows last weekend, writes Charlie Hopper.
Greening said: “We were very good from the keeper to the striker, all 11 players put a very good shift in.
“We were very well-organised and disciplined like we were in the win at Bamber a week earlier.
“We won our individual battles and also played some very good football in the final third as well, we could have scored a couple more.
“Jake (Day) took his goal very well and battled his heart out and it rubs off on the whole team.
“After 20 minutes in the second half they really came for us but we stuck to our guns and got our second goal and it was probably a well-deserved three points.”
The former Manchester United and Middlesbrough midfielder is hoping that his side can repeat this display in front of the Flamingo Land Stadium faithful this Monday, December 27, for the festive game against Morpeth Town, 3pm kick-off.
“We can see the play-offs ahead of us, confident is high, we want the lads to enjoy Christmas, but not too much!
“We’re looking forward to putting a good performance on in front of the fans, and if we play like we did against Warrington and in the game before at Bamber Bridge we will give Morpeth a great game and get the fans excited.
“The support has been tremendous in these two away games, it has been a good two matches for them with six points as well.”