Jowett eager to prove a point at new club Bridlington Town

Forward Jackson Jowett is aiming to prove a point with his new club Bridlington Town after a tough few months at Scarborough Athletic.

The Ex-Edgehill player signed for the Queensgate club on dual forms last weekend, and the youngster is eager to prove a point with some good performances for Brid after spending long spells on the bench with the Flamingo Land Stadium club.

Jowett said: "Boro boss Steve Kittrick was keen for me to go somewhere else to get some game time and experience as that's what I am lacking, and Bridlington Town was an option for me as Brett Agnew was happy for me to come training to see what I'm like and if I would fit into his squad.

"Steve Kittrick did what he could for me at Boro, but he’s top of the league and needs to field the strongest side possible so I understood his situation.

"This will be good for me at Brid so I can maybe prove a point and gain confidence and just get back playing as that’s the main thing."

The superb form of the front three, Michael Coulson, James Walshaw and Wayne Brooksby, meant Jowett's chances were limited at Boro, but the youngster learned plenty from his time at Boro with the in-form trio.

He said: "They’re all doing very well and I learnt a lot from everyone. They would always help me out and tell me what I need to be doing so it’s all just a learning curve for me.

"Seeing the front three play so well and training with them has inspired me to keep going and do the best I can and play at the best standard possible.

" I enjoyed my time at Scarborough thoroughly, just being with the lads and and training it was all very good.

"Going out in front of such big crowds at home was nerve-racking to say the least, but it was a very proud moment for myself with hopefully more to come."