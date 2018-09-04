Jowett joins Jimmy in heading for Boro exit

Jackson Jowett has become the second locally-based player to leave Scarborough Athletic this week, following midfielder Jimmy Beadle for the exit door.

Jowett impressed at a pre-season trial and signed on for Boro, making the occasional appearance for the club in pre-season.

But the attacking midfielder believes he needs game time and more experience in order to make a good go of playing at the higher level.

"I don't think the time is right for me at the moment," said Jowett.

"I need to go away, get some more experience and get my fitness back and come back stronger and better, which I'm confident I can do.

"I need to be playing to be able to improve as a player, and it's been a huge step up from playing local leagues to playing for Boro.

"I believe I can be good enough to play at that level, but the time is not right and I will be speaking to the gaffer [Steve Kittrick] this week."

Jowett scored two and set one up for Edgehill in their 4-1 Scarborough & District Saturday League Division One game against Seamer on Saturday, and he plans to continue playing for Steve Clegg's side to regain match fitness before deciding on his next move.

"I'll be playing for Edgehill for now and we'll see what happens next, I wouldn't rule anything out," added Jowett.

"It was brilliant to play for my hometown club, which local lad wouldn't want to do that?

"It was pretty daunting playing in front of big crowds, but it's something I want to experience again in the future."