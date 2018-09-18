Jowett keen to impress in Scarborough Athletic cup clash

Scarborough Athletic forward Jackson Jowett will look to take advantage of tonight's starting berth against Tadcaster Albion in the Integro League Cup and stake his claim for a more permanent spot in the starting 11.

"The squad is feeling good, and I want to fight for my place," said Jowett.

Jowett, who made his competitive debut for the club in the closing stages of Saturday's 3-1 win over Basford United added: "I'm keen to take advantage of any opportunities thrown my way.

"It is always good to have competition for places so I was pleased to finally get out on the pitch and playing.

"Of course I want to be starting games but hopefully I can kick on from this and Tuesday could be a fantastic chance for me.".

The 22-year-old, who Boro signed in the summer after impressing in preseason outings, claimed he is happy at the club despite limited opportunities.

