JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Barber shines in Holt draw

Filey Holt Under-Nines stopper George Barber produced a string of fine saves to earn his team a 1-1 draw against Scholes Park Raiders.

In a thrilling contest full of quality, Scholes enjoyed the early pressure.

Scholes rattled the upright and forced Filey to defend resolutely.

At the other end, Austin Thompson saw a deft flick go just over the bar and a had a long-range effort well saved.

Scholes Park took the lead when Luca Stoddard arrowed a shot into the corner from outside the box.

Barber then brilliantly denied Scholes to ensure Filey went into the break only one down.

Filey rallied in the second half, excellent work by Kobi Crawford saw him ride four challenges before finding Jay Marsh, who rifled home emphatically.

This set up a frenetic finish, Barber produced two more outstanding saves and Crawford almost won it for Filey late on but his shot was pushed wide.

A fantastic game ended all square with, in-form keeper Barber awarded Filey man of the match.

Heslerton Under-14s and Old Malton fought out a thrilling contest, sharing the spoils in their local derby.

Old Malton started the quicker, finding openings which allowed them to head in with a first-half lead.

It brought a response from Heslerton, who threw everything at the visitors in a spirited second-half display.

Ben Peckitt and Dylan Fawcett tackled themselves to a standstill, before Sam Owen put Jayden Isaac in on goal, only for an uncharacteristic miss from the striker.

Not to be denied Isaac smashed in from a Tom Horsley corner before Owen grazed the post from distance.

The impressive Charlie Richardson almost snatched the points with the last kick of match, his drilled strike forcing an athletic save from the keeper, who turned it round the post with his foot.

Man of the match honours were shared by Sam Farkas and Ben Flinton, who both found quality in among a very high work-rate.

There were goals galore as Heslerton Under-12s welcomed Thornton Dale.

The away side raced into a two-goal lead before James Bradbury pulled one back, only for Dale to restore their two-goal cushion just before the break.

Heslerton came out all guns blazing in the second half and Bradbury netted again before Charlie Swiers scored to level things up.

Rio Howden then fired the Blues into the lead.

Heslerton weren’t finished as further strikes from Swiers, Oliver Botterill, Oli Jackson and Swiers again completed his hat-trick and finished off a fine performance.

Tommy Palmer got the man of the match award.

Heslerton Under-15s saw their seven-match unbeaten run in the league halted by promotion rivals Hamilton Panthers.

The hosts took an early lead with a route -one ball that eluded the Blues defence before a push in the box on Olaf Mazur resulted in a penalty-kick which Heslerton captain Ollie Stanton duly slotted home.

Panthers then scored either side of the interval, and though the visitors rallied and created several good openings, the home side stood firm to take the win.

Man of the match for Heslerton was the resolute Robbie Lang.