JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Heslerton Under-14s net Pikes win as Isaac fires in a brace

Sporting their new kit, kindly donated by Kridan Forklifts, Heslerton Under-14s took the points after a 3-1 win against Pickering Town.

In a game of two halves, Sam Owen pulled the strings in the home midfield, providing assists for Jayden Isaac and Ben Flinton to score the first two.

Heslerton always looked likely to score, with Tom Horsley sweeping in a series of corners.

Isaac got his head to one of these set-pieces to put the home side 3-0 up at the break.

Invigorated by some half-time changes, Pickering threw everything at their hosts.

Ihsan Eroglu blocked anything in his path, while Tom Owen put his body on the line with a series of challenges.

It was one-way traffic for most of the half, with Pickering’s high-quality passing finding a goal with 15 minutes to go, leading to an impressive rearguard action for Heslerton to hang onto the points.

Man of the match honours were shared by Horsely and Owen, who both tackled ferociously to repel a high-quality side.

Heslerton Under-11s welcomed Hunmanby on Sunday for a friendly fixture.

In bitterly cold conditions both teams produced a great game with plenty of chances.

The away team stunned the hosts with a first-half strike and despite their best efforts Heslerton couldn’t get back level.

Into the second half and Heslerton upped the pace but found the Hunmanby keeper in fine form, eventually Rio Howden knocked home an equaliser, but a winner couldn’t be found despite coming close on numerous occasions.

Myles Johnson got the man of the match award for a dominant midfield performance.

Heslerton Under-Sevens welcomed West Pier on Sunday.

George Manderson scored the only goal for the hosts in a much-improved performance, however Pier ran out worthy winners.

In the second game Manderson again scored twice as the home side held on for a fantastic win.

Heslerton Under-Nines welcomed Eastfield.

Two goals from Jack McDougall and strikes from Noah Johnson and Dylan Oxendale saw the hosts home in style.

Game two saw Oxendale netting for the home team but Eastfield held on for the win.

Scholes Park were the visitors to take on Heslerton Under-12s and ran out worthy 5-0 winners in the end.

Credit to the Heslerton team for never giving up.

Ben Bloomfield won the man of the match award for a fine goalkeeping effort.